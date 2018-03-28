Abducted Vancouver boy found in Arizona

A nine-year-old Vancouver boy who went missing over two weeks ago has been located safe near Phoenix, Arizona.

His mother, Shawana Puja Chaudhary, is expected to be extradited to Canada to face charges stemming from his alleged abduction..

Custody of the boy is shared between his parents. When he went missing March 9, police alleged he was taken by Chaudhary in defiance of a court-ordered parenting schedule.

VPD detectives and the United States Department of Homeland Security were able to locate Chaudhary, the boy and his younger sister in the Phoenix area on March 27.

Authorities are working to return the boy and his sister to Canada.

The B.C. Crown has approved a charge against Chaudhary, and Vancouver police say she will be arrested upon her return to the country.