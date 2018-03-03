Abbotsford woman fined for living in condo left to her by mother

It was meant to be a gift from her dying mother. But not only is Coralee Stevens not allowed to live in the condo she inherited but it is also costing her thousands of dollars in fines.

Stevens' mother died in 2015. She left her condo unit in Central Heights Manor in Abbotsford, B.C., to Stevens. The building is for residents aged 55 and older. Stevens is 48.

"She believed I would have a home for the rest of my life," Stevens said. "She worked her entire life to give me this home."

B.C. Supreme Court documents show Stevens wrote a letter to the condo strata, requesting an exemption from the age restriction.

The strata rejected the request, but according to court documents, Stevens moved in anyway. As a result, the strata imposed fines of $200 per week, which she didn't pay.

Owes more than $15,000

Eventually, the strata took Stevens to court in a bid to collect the fines.

A B.C. Supreme Court ruling forced Stevens to pay the fines that now amount to more than $15,000, and continue to grow, though she says she no longer lives in the suite.

Stevens lives on a disability pension. She said she was told by provincial officials that she couldn't rent out the unit because she receives a disability pension.

No one from the condo strata was available for an interview.

Tony Gioventu, with the Condominium Home Owners' Association of B.C., says the age restriction is enforceable.

"The difficulty the strata corporation has is they didn't have any choice," said Gioventu. "There is no exemption ever granted for age restriction bylaws."

He urges anyone who is inheriting a condominium to read the bylaws.

Stevens is now looking for a lawyer to help her sell the home.