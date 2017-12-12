The Abbotsford Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) says it has made a significant drug seizure, resulting in multiple arrests and charges laid against two individuals.

In a statement, Abbotsford police said an investigation was launched after a spike in fatal drug overdoses occurred in late October, including five suspected overdose deaths in one day.

The DEU targeted high-level drug trafficking rings that supply fentanyl and other drugs to local dealers.

Officers executed search warrants on a residence on November 27 and found $46,000 in cash, weapons and drugs.

"These arrests will have a significant impact on the drug trade in our downtown core," said Insp. Tom Chesley, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Branch.

"The presence of fentanyl and carfentanil in drugs is a clear indication that drug dealers have no regard for human life, and that they are only concerned with making a profit," he said.

Police said approximately two kilograms of drugs were seized, including quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and MDMA (Ecstasy), as well as six kilograms of a substance used to make methamphetamine and MDMA.

Lab analysis confirmed the presence of carfentanil (an opioid 100 times more potent than fentanyl) in some of the drugs seized, according to police.

Brian Vincent MacDonald, 53, was charged with eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (PPT). MacDonald is known to Abbotsford Police and has an extensive criminal history, including five previous convictions for PPT.

Jason Clifford Richardson, 45, was charged with two counts of PPT.

Bryan Howell, 36, was arrested on a number of outstanding warrants for fraud related charges in Alberta.

A man and woman were released pending charges.