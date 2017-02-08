A pair of thieves were foiled in alleged robbery attempts by mother nature in Abbotsford, B.C. on Tuesday.

"It's been a bit of an amusing morning," admitted Abbotsford Police Const. Ian MacDonald, recounting the story of not one, but two people who were arrested after their thefts went awry because of the record-setting snowfall in the Fraser Valley.

​The first incident happened in the early morning, when a person saw an idling Ford Focus and decided to take it when the owner was away from the vehicle.

But after just a few blocks, the impromptu plan hit a snag.

"With 1.5 feet of snow, it's hard to make quick timing in what you think is your getaway vehicle," said MacDonald.

"He realized that vehicle was now stuck, and he would have to hoof it the rest of the way on foot."

After a couple of blocks of trying to escape on foot — and leaving ample footprints along the way — the suspect was arrested, with documents from the vehicle inexplicably in his hands.

"He really made our task a little easier than he had to," said MacDonald.

Alleged thief asks for help from his victim

There was more than one thwarted thief in Abbotsford on Tuesday, though.

Another homeowner discovered he was the victim of a break and enter when he woke up, but because of security footage, he was able to quickly provide police with background information.

Hours later, the alleged suspect made his way to a popular eatery in the centre of town, but had trouble getting the van — seen outside the victim's house on the surveillance footage — out of its parking space.

The suspect asked a passerby for help pushing it out.

That passerby was the victim from hours earlier.

"I don't know if we call it serendipity, or fortuitous, but at the end of the day a very unusual circumstance, but very fitting," said MacDonald, who added that charges were being recommended.

"The weather impacts all of us. Even those of us who are criminally minded."