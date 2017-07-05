Homicide detectives are trying to determine whether a 62-year-old Abbotsford man died in a random attack or at the hands of someone he knew.

Clarence John Crothers was found dead in the 33000 block of Braun Avenue at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The retired man "had sustained injuries consistent with homicide," according to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Investigators don't yet know if there is any risk to the public following Crothers' suspicious death.

"It remains early in the investigation, and police are working tirelessly to determine the motive for this tragic death." Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT said.

"Mr. Crothers was not known to police, and a priority of our investigation is to speak with anyone who knew him."

Crothers last spoke to someone at his home on Monday at 10 p.m., mere hours before the discovery of his body. Foster told reporters she couldn't say how he was killed or if anything was stolen from his home.

IHIT, the Abbotsford Police Department and the Coroners Service are all working together to determine the events leading up to his death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.