Three people are in hospital after a shooting and car crash in Abbotsford Tuesday night.

Abbotsford Police responded around 6:20 p.m. PT after receiving reports of shots fired near Countess Avenue and South Fraser Way. When they attended, they found evidence of a shooting.

Shortly after, police were called to a crash involving two cars at Peardonville Road and Clearbrook Road.

"Investigators now believe that these victims that were at the motor vehicle accident were shot and then were involved in the motor vehicle incident," said Sgt. Judy Bird.

Bird said a citizen stopped to help the victims, and then took them to hospital.

One victim has life-threatening injuries

The two men remain in hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wounds, police said. One of them is listed in life-threatening condition.

Two people in the second vehicle were also hurt with minor injuries. One of them was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crimes Unit is asking for anyone who witnessed either incident to contact them.

Police are also investigating a targeted shooting that happened on Jan. 18, 2017. One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries from that incident.

Bird said it's too early to tell if Tuesday's incident is connected to others in the city.

With files from Kamil Karamali