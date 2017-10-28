One man is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., late Friday afternoon.

A witness called 911 at about 5:25 p.m. to report shots fired near Townshipline and Bradner roads, according to police spokesman Const. Ian MacDonald. The caller said it looked like people in one vehicle were shooting at the occupants of another vehicle.

MacDonald described it as a "pretty disturbing incident to take place in the middle of a Friday commute."

While officers were on their way to the scene, the injured victim checked in at the emergency room of Mission Hospital.

The injured man is in his 30s and is an Abbotsford resident, according to police. No arrests have been made.

"This has the earmarks of things that are gang and drug connected. That's our lead investigative theory at this point in time," MacDonald said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance video of the area is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

One man was injured in a shooting in Abbotsford late Friday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan)