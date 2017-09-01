Abbotsford police have identified the victim of a "brazen" shooting as an 18-year-old man, saying it's believed his killing was targeted.

Sehajdeep Sidhu was found in a parked car in the area of Huntingdon Road and Gladwin Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The 18-year-old died on scene. Investigators say Sidhu was known to police but didn't have a criminal record.

In a statement, police said two other people were also injured in the incident but are expected to survive. One is 17 years old. The other is an adult and both were known to Sidhu.

Police said a black Nissan Pathfinder fled the scene after the shooting and was identified as a suspect vehicle. Cpl. Frank Jang said the SUV was found in the 27000 block of 60th Avenue in Langley around 6:30 p.m.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, the officer said it's believed it was a targeted shooting, possibly linked to gang violence.



"These are young people in the crossfires," Jang said. "It's just a reminder that people in the [gang] lifestyle, they are in harm's way and anyone associated to people in this conflict could be in danger."

He added that the time and place of the shooting is also worrisome.

"This was a brazen shooting in a quiet residential area around dinner time. This incident showed a blatant disregard for the safety of the public."

"These are 17, 18-year-olds shooting at each other and it's concerning. As somebody who lives in the LM and a police officer, it's alarming to me as well. I've seen footage of residents in the area and they're concerned and fearful."

There aren't any suspects in the incident and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

The Fraser Valley has seen three deadly shootings in the past week: A man died after being shot in Surrey on Tuesday and two more people were killed in Langley on Friday morning.

IHIT believes those shootings were targeted as well, although Jang said it's too early to say whether or not they're connected to the Abbotsford killing.