A shooting in Abbotsford on Thursday evening has left one man dead, according to police.

The dead man was found near the intersection of Gladwin and Huntingdon roads after officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 6 p.m., an Abbotsford police press release said.

A witness at the scene said her husband heard six or seven shots before emergency responders arrived. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case, and says the shooting is believed to be targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call IHIT at 1-877- 551-4448 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.