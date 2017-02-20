One man is dead and three men are in custody after a shooting and a high-speed chase in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday morning.

Abbotsford police say they received multiple 911 calls of a shooting In the 30500 block of Steelhead Court around 9:40 a.m. PT Monday.

There, police found a man in his mid-20s who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the statement, police saw a vehicle fleeing the area at high speed.

An officer gave chase as it sped toward Mission on Highway11. Mission RCMP disabled the vehicle with a spike belt, and three men were taken into custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now investigating.

Abbotsford shooting

After the shooting, police say three suspects fled the area in this vehicle, which was disabled by an RCMP spike belt in Mission, B.C. Two of the driver's side windows are smashed. (Shane MacKichan)