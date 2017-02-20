One man is dead and three men are in custody after a shooting and a high-speed chase in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday morning.

Abbotsford police say they received multiple 911 calls of a shooting In the 30500 block of Steelhead Court around 9:40 a.m. PT Monday.

There, police found a man in his mid-20s who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the statement, police saw a vehicle fleeing the area at high speed.

An officer gave chase as it sped toward Mission on Highway11. Mission RCMP disabled the vehicle with a spike belt, and three men were taken into custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now investigating.