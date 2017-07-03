The Correctional Service of Canada says a 67-year-old inmate at Pacific Institution has died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

David Francis Giles died on July 1, but the service has not released information about the cause of death.

He had been serving a sentence of 11 years and one month in prison since March 31 of this year for conspiracy and drug trafficking.

Giles was a full patch member of the Hells Angels who was convicted in 2016 of trying to import and traffic cocaine after getting nabbed in a sting operation.

He brought $4 million to a meeting with members of a South American cartel who sold him 500 kilograms of cocaine: however, the cartel members were actually undercover officers and the cocaine was fake.

In 2008, Giles was found not guilty of engaging in a joint venture on behalf of a criminal organization. That case was important for the club because it could have led to it being labelled a criminal organization. That would have given authorities the power to impose stiffer sentences and seize Hells Angels assets.

Pacific Institution Acting Assistant Warden Ronnie Gill says Giles' next of kin have been notified of his death and as standard procedure, the police and coroner are reviewing his death.

With files from Jason Proctor and The Canadian Press