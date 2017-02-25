Abbotsford police have issued a warning of continuing gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland, which they say are affecting public safety.

It's increasingly likely that the people who are taking part in the conflicts will become victims of violence, police say.

"It is not just a possibility that those engaged in the conflict will become victims of the violence, but increasingly, it is a likelihood," Abbotsford police spokesperson Const. Ian MacDonald said in a statement.

Police say those affiliated with gangs are also putting other people in their lives — such as friends and family — at risk. They warn that it's not safe to "be in the company" of gang members.

"Although this may appear to be common-sense advice, we believe that now it could also be a life-saving decision that we need you to make," said MacDonald.

The warning comes after a shooting last Monday killed a 23-year-old man. Police say Satkar Sidhu was shot multiple times in an incident that was linked to gang violence. Sidhu didn't have a criminal record but was known to police.

Given the escalating situation, Abbotsford police are encouraging anyone with information to call the service's Gang Tip Line or Crime Stoppers.