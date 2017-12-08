Abbotsford police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect involved in the assault of a 23-year-old woman.

The assault happened on Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. in the 31000-block of Maclure Road in Abbotsford.

Police say an unknown man was following the young woman for one block, before he pushed her from behind and tried to restrain her.

The woman was able to free herself and run away.

A CCTV camera spotted the man right before the assault.

The suspect is described by police as a chubby, white male in his thirties, five feet 10 inches tall, with black patchy facial hair.

He was wearing a black toque, grey baggy sweatpants, and a black kangaroo-style hoodie.

Anyone with information on this violent incident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.