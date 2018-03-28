Abbotsford police investigators are asking the public to help them identify a man accused in two incidents of sexual touching that occurred at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV).

On March 20, police say the suspect allegedly brushed the genitals of a male student in a washroom at the Abbotsford campus. Police say the victim followed the suspect and took a picture of him.

The incident was reported to UFV security, which issued a warning to students

A few days later, another male student, who had seen the security warning, reported that his genitals were grabbed a week earlier on March 16. He said the man's description matches the photo released by authorities.

UFV released a statement saying they are working with police in the ongoing investigation.

"Patrols and security measures in the area where the incidents occurred have been increased," said Dave Pinton, the school's director of communications. "UFV remains committed to providing a safe and secure learning, living, and working environment for students, visitors, faculty, and staff on our campuses."

The man is described as a non-white male in his 20s, weighing weighs approximately 175 pounds. about six feet tall with a medium build, short and wavy brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

He was wearing jeans, a blue UFC hat, a blue backpack and a grey jacket. It's unclear at this time if he is a UFV student.

Anyone with more information about these or similar incidents is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at solvecrime.ca.