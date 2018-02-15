Abbotsford police have released a composite sketch of a man they say is a suspect in a sexual assault last month.
In a news release, police say the assault to took place Jan. 17 at approximately 6 p.m. PT on the grounds of John MacLure Elementary School.
Police say the victim was walking through the school's field when a man approached her from behind and pushed her down.
According to police, the victim freed herself and ran to a nearby business where she was able to get help.
Police say they believe the suspect is a stranger to the victim. They describe him as:
- Caucasian.
- In his 30s or 40s.
- Having a scruffy beard.
- Approximately five feet eleven inches tall.
- Weighing approximately 175 pounds.
- Wearing dark jeans and a zip-up hoodie with the words "Dry Fit" on the back.
Police say they are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam or security camera footage to speak with them.