Police released this composite sketch of a man they say is a suspect in a January sexual assault. (Abbotsford Police Department)

Abbotsford police have released a composite sketch of a man they say is a suspect in a sexual assault last month.

In a news release, police say the assault to took place Jan. 17 at approximately 6 p.m. PT on the grounds of John MacLure Elementary School.

Police say the victim was walking through the school's field when a man approached her from behind and pushed her down.

According to police, the victim freed herself and ran to a nearby business where she was able to get help.

Police say they believe the suspect is a stranger to the victim. They describe him as:

Caucasian.

In his 30s or 40s.

Having a scruffy beard.

Approximately five feet eleven inches tall.

Weighing approximately 175 pounds.

Wearing dark jeans and a zip-up hoodie with the words "Dry Fit" on the back.

Police say they are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam or security camera footage to speak with them.