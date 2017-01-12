Abbotsford Police are asking for more witnesses after a senior was struck and killed Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:55 a.m. PT at the intersection of South Fraser Way and Hill Tout Street.

A 78-year-old man was struck in the crosswalk by a woman driving a Pontiac Grand Am.

The driver and her passengers all remained on scene and cooperated with police.

'Low-speed' impact

In a statement, Cst. Ian Macdonald with Abbotsford Police said that despite the low-speed impact of the crash, the man's condition deteriorated quickly after he was transported from the scene.

He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225.