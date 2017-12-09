The Abbotsford Police Department hosted an appreciation day on Saturday to thank community members for their support in the past year.

Hundreds of people attended the free event at the Fraser Valley Trade and Exhibition Centre. Sgt. Judy Bird said it was an opportunity for officers to meet the people they serve.

"We're really looking forward to being able to actually to take a few moments when we're not in a rush, when we're not in a crisis, when there's no chaos, to actually have a good laugh and talk to our community," said Sgt. Judy Bird.

Great work by the @AbbyPoliceDept on their community appreciation event today. The excellent turn-out demonstrates once again that the people stand with you. #abbypdstrong pic.twitter.com/Yrl9afWiHc — @MPJatiSidhu

The event also gave the department a chance to thank the community for its support in the past year.

"This year in particular has been exceptionally challenging," said Bird, noting gang conflicts, the ongoing opioid crisis and the death of Const. John Davidson.

"We're completely overwhelmed and so thankful for all everyone has done for us."