Police warning after Abbotsford woman wakes up to find stranger standing beside bed

Abbotsford police are warning residents about a cat burglar after a woman woke up to find a stranger standing beside her bed.

Officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a home in the 30500 block of Cardinal Avenue on April 5.

Police say the woman living in the home said she woke up at 11:30 p.m. PT to find an unknown man in her room.

She told police that the man fled when she screamed.

The woman was unable to provide a description of the suspect as it was dark.

A search by police and and canine units failed to find the suspect. Abbotsford Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 604-859-5225.

Crime prevention tips

Police are reminding residents to report any suspicious vehicles or behaviour, such as someone coming to your home "mistakenly" looking for a different address, or walking through neighbours' yards.

They also advise residents to close and lock all windows and doors while asleep or away from their homes, keep car and other keys out of sight, use door chain locks and spy holes, and have a neighbour gather your mail if you plan to go on vacation.