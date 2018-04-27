Abbotsford police officer under investigation for alleged theft

The Abbotsford Police Department says one of its officers is being investigated by the RCMP for allegedly stealing money from a suspect's home while conducting a search.



The department says the incident happened last November while drug enforcement officers were executing search warrants at a residence in Abbotsford for a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers found cash, weapons, drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia in the home of Brian MacDonald, who is on trial this week on eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

During the trial, clips from surveillance video in the home showed images of the police officer which raised concerns about theft, according to the department.

In court, the officer denied the allegations, testifying that he had placed the money in his sock as part of a practical joke, then put the money back.

The Abbotsford Police Department says it has asked the RCMP to investigate the officer's conduct and determine if a criminal offence took place.

"We don't know what the actual full story of this incident is. You know there's an allegation of theft. However, there's also the indication that this is a prank. Either way they will have to be addressed, but we just would like this investigation to be put forward so we can find out exactly what happened," said Judy Bird, public information officer for the Abbotsford Police Department.

Bird says the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has been made aware of the case, so a public trust investigation can take place.

The department says the officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.