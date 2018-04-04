Man arrested in Abbotsford, B.C., after alleged abduction of woman

Abbotsford police say a man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman, dragging her into a car and speeding off with her.

In a release, the Abbotsford Police Department says the suspect was seen attacking a woman just before 12:30 p.m. PT Wednesday near the 33300 block of Hawthorne Avenue, a suburban, residential street in Abbotsford.

Police were called to the scene, and once they arrived, the suspect drove off and a brief chase ensued. The suspect was captured after officers laid down a spike belt and boxed him in at Wheel Avenue and Townline Road, close to Highway 1.

Police say the victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries after the alleged attack. (Kevin MacDonald)

They say the suspect, driving a red 2005 Chevy Malibu, crashed into a police truck before his arrest. Officers and the suspect were uninjured, but the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 22, and the woman, 23, know each other and both are from the Fraser Valley, police say. The victim, said Sgt. Judy Bird, is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the suspect faces charges of forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, threatening and breach of a no-contact order. He also had outstanding warrants for assault and threatening.

Bird says the suspect will likely appear in court Thursday.