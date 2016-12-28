Police are searching for a pregnant Abbotsford woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon after she became separated from her husband.

Marie Stuart, 38, who is five months pregnant, got off a bus at the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in the 32900-block of South Fraser Way on Tuesday afternoon accompanied by her husband. After that, the two went in opposite directions, police said.

Stuart has not been seen since about 3 p.m.

​"She's been pretty moody, said Stuart's husband Leslie Scott Schellenberg. "She's kind of in a bit of a state, and I'm worried that she might just wander aimlessly."

When Stuart did not return home by 4 p.m. her husband called police, said Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police Department.

Stuart is five feet, two inches tall. with black hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a yellow toque and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about Stuart is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973.