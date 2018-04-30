Splitsville: Abbotsford is no longer part of Metro Vancouver

Abbotsford, B.C., is no longer part of Metro Vancouver, having officially cut its one and only tie to the western district on Friday.

The city has always had most of its services handled by the Fraser Valley Regional District.

The anomaly was that Abbotsford sought its park board services from the Regional District of Metro Vancouver.

On Friday, the city pulled out of its park board membership and signed on to have its parks served by the FVRD.

Both districts and the city were on board with the switch, which comes after four years of negotiations. A new bylaw implemented the change.

Abbotsford will no longer participate as a member of the Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) Board for park purposes, including in regards to Mill Lake Park. (Google Maps)

A statement said Metro Vancouver transferred parklands outside its regional boundaries — including Matsqui Trail Regional Park, portions of Sumas Mountain Interregional Park and the eastern section of Glen Valley — to Abbotsford.

Jason Lum, chair of the FVRD, described the move as "a win-win" for residents and officials alike.