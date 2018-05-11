Abbotsford man pins down would-be home invader until police arrive

Police say an Abbotsford man held down a suspect in a would-be home invasion until they arrived on scene early Friday morning.

Abbotsford Police said they heard a report of a home invasion at a residence in the 2300 block of McKenzie Road at 3:30 a.m. PT.

Police said the resident confronted the 19-year-old suspect and held him down until they arrived.

The suspect was hurt, and officers performed CPR. He was eventually taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police say they do not yet know if there is a connection between the residents of the home and the suspect.

The Independent Investigations Office — which is called to investigate officer-related deaths or serious injuries — was notified of the incident but concluded there was no connection between the suspect's injuries and police action.