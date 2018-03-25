The Abbotsford International Airport is in the midst of a major expansion in an attempt to compete with a regional rival.

As many as one million passengers could fly out of YXX each year by 2020, according to Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun.

"Our business plan is to become the lowest cost-based platform in Canada, if not North America," Braun said.

Over the past 20 years, Abbotsford International has targeted low-cost airlines to keep ticket prices down and get passengers to choose the Fraser Valley airport.

That strategy that seems to be working: last year, a record 677,000 passengers flew through Abbotsford.

Braun says his city's airport now has a competitor in its sights: Bellingham International in Washington state.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says one million passengers could fly out of YXX each year by 2020 (CBC)

"Now that is a competitor," he declared. "Last I heard, their ridership was down 25 per cent."

According to numbers provided by Braun, 373,877 passengers flew through Bellingham in 2017, down almost 200,000 since 2014.

Bellingham airport confirmed the number, but said the airport was only down 170,000 passengers since 2014.

In a statement, the airport said the drop was caused by airlines — including Alaska Airlines and Allegiant Airlines — eliminating flights.

"With fewer seats available, airline passenger traffic out of Bellingham has declined," the statement read in part.

"Airline capacity discipline has reduced route frequencies and seats. The number of passengers has also declined due to the exchange rate with the Loonie weakening and low-cost carrier growth at YVR and SEA."

It also noted that it did not consider itself to be in competition with Abbotsford.

New routes, big expansion

Abbotsford International is undergoing a $7-million expansion to offer more southbound flights to places like Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta.

The airport plans to double the size of its terminal by the fall and Braun says partnerships with low-cost airlines like Swoop and Flair are in the offing.

Rod Hayward, an associate professor of business at University of the Fraser Valley, says the airport has done a good job at keeping costs down while they've expanded — but they should be mindful of growing too quickly.

"Their biggest challenge is to maintain focus," Hayward said. "This is a secondary airport. It's never going to be YVR. But it will be an airport that supports ultra low cost and low-cost carriers."

Expanding routes from low-cost airlines are key to Abbotsford International's success. (CBC)

On Tuesday, many travellers said they were won over by the lower prices that come from flying out of Abbotsford.

Hayward says the airport is also helped by the Fraser Valley's growing population.

"As the population of the Valley has moved eastward, the number of passengers has increased, and as a result, the choices have increased," he said.

Rod Hayward, an associate professor of business at University of the Fraser Valley, says the Fraser Valley's growing population is a factor in Abbotsford International's success. (CBC)

With files from Jon Hernandez