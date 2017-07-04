The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is investigating as a homicide the discovery of a body Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police were called to an apartment complex in the 33000 block of Braun Avenue around 7:00 a.m. PT. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

"The initial indications suggest the death to be suspicious in nature, [but] does not appear to have an association to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Abbotsford Police Department Sgt. Judy Bird.

It's unknown how the man died or if anyone else was in the apartment when police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.