Abbotsford fire displaces 78 Mexican farm workers

A fire that ripped through workers' housing in rural Abbotsford Thursday morning has displaced 78 Mexican farm workers.

The Mexican consulate has confirmed there were no fatalities. A spokesperson also says new accommodations are being sought for the workers who are all employed by Flora Farms.

Some of the Flora Farms displaced workers. (Kevin MacDonald/CBC)

The fire broke out just after 9:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of No. 4 Road.

Abbotsford Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Adams said the building was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

(Kevin MacDonald/CBC)

"We ended up setting up a defensive attack and knocking it down from the outside," he said.

"With the winds out here, it was very tough. The fire took off quickly and spread very quickly, and it's about a 15 minute run out here for our first crew to get on scene."

Adams said crews were able to isolate the blaze to the single building.