Up to 20 people are out of their homes after a fire broke out in an Abbotsford apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the older two-storey apartment block near Imperial and Peardonville roads around 2:30 a.m. PT after the fire broke out in a single unit of the building, said assistant fire chief Ron Hull.

"Crews were able to get it out within minutes," Hull said.

Nobody was injured but firefighters were still trying to account for some animals that were in the unit where the fire broke out, he said.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire. It remains unclear when the residents will be able to return home.