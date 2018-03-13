Police in Abbotsford arrested two men and seized more than $35,000 in cash, fentanyl, crack cocaine and a semi-automatic rifle, after executing search warrants at two homes on Thursday.

Kulvir Sandhu, 23, remains in custody and has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine. He also faces a weapons-related charges, including careless use or storage of a firearm and possession of a weapon without licence and/or registration.

A second man has been released from custody and charges are pending, according to police.

"It is anticipated the arrest of these individuals and the items seized will significantly disrupt the drug trade in Abbotsford and further improve public safety through the targeting of gang associates within the community," said APD Staff Sgt. Dan Culbertson in a news release.

According to police, the amount of fentanyl and cocaine seized is about 750 grams combined, but it was packaged in smaller quantities.​

Sandhu is scheduled to appear in Abbotsford Provincial Court on Thursday.