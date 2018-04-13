Police seek eyewitness, video of 2017 fatal Abbotsford crash

Abbotsford police are renewing their search for anybody who may have seen or taken video of a head-on collision that left a 33-year-old man dead last September.

A Chevy Cavalier and a Dodge Charger collided as they drove along Whatcom Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2017, according to police.

Officers arrived to find two men with serious injuries.

The man driving the Chevy Cavalier died later in hospital. A 21-year-old man who was driving the Dodge Charger survived and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A police press release says at the initial crash scene officers recalled seeing onlookers, who they are searching for now.

Abbotsford police major crime detectives and collision reconstructionists continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.