A man is dead after he crashed his car into a driveway in Abbotsford early Friday morning.

Abbotsford police and firefighters were called to the 2800 block of Ash Street around 1:15 a.m. PT, after receiving reports that a Honda Civic went off the road and collided with a tree on a nearby property.

The man was the only person in the car at the time. He was already in grave condition when fire crews pulled him out of the vehicle.

The 48-year-old was rushed to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are advising commuters to avoid Ash Street from Woodbine Crescent to Old Clayburn Road while they investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Abbotsford Police.

