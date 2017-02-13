Several thousand chickens were killed when a large barn caught fire in Abbotsford, B.C., this morning.

The fire broke out on the farm on Tolmie Road near Number 3 Road some time before 6:30 a.m. PT Monday.

When firefighters arrived they found one barn fully engulfed, and flames spreading to the second, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ron Hull.

They were unable to save an estimated 5,000 birds in the first barn, but managed to stop the fire from killing birds in the second barn. Two other barns on the property were unaffected.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

