Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are asking the public for help identifying a man they say pulled a knife on a teller during a bank robbery Sunday afternoon.

Police say the man entered a bank in the 32900 block of South Fraser Way shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. He allegedly stood in line before approaching the teller, at which point he produced a knife and a note declaring his intention to rob the bank.

Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police Department said the incident was "very disturbing, very brazen and obviously very troubling."

"As he's communicating to the teller, he elects for whatever reason to actually jump over the counter, briefly places his knife near the neck of a 40-year-old female teller, demands cash, leaves with a small amount of cash [and] runs from the bank on foot," MacDonald said.

MacDonald said the teller wasn't hurt, but is very shaken up.

Police say the man pictured in this surveillance photo pulled a knife on a bank teller before escaping on foot with a small amount of cash. (Abbotsford Police Department)

"[Banks] do a good job of preparing staff for unfortunate incidents like this, but I don't think you can be prepared for somebody jumping over the teller queue and then ultimately pulling a knife on you," he said.

MacDonald said police are still looking for the suspect, and asked anyone with any information on the incident to contact Abbotsford police.