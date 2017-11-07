The police officer killed in Abbotsford, B.C., on Monday has been identified as Const. John Davidson, who worked in policing for 24 years.

The Abbotsford Police Department described Davidson as an "amazing colleague and friend" and "a dedicated police officer." He began his law enforcement career in the United Kingdom and was hired by the Abbotsford force in 2006.

He leaves behind his wife and three adult children.

Davidson was killed while trying to arrest a suspect who had allegedly opened fire in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 3200 block of Mount Lehman Road just before noon PT.

Police had been responding to a call about a stolen vehicle when a man began firing at the caller and other witnesses with a shotgun. When police arrived, they returned fire, and Davidson was shot.

The shooting unfolded after a 911 caller reported a possible stolen vehicle on Mount Lehman Road. When officers arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire. (Chris Corday/CBC)

The suspect, an Alberta man in his 60s, was injured in the subsequent takedown and escorted to hospital. He is currently in police custody but has not yet been formally charged.

Both the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the province's civilian-led police investigation agency, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are looking into the shooting.

Memorial growing

In the meantime, members of the community are coming to terms with the loss of a man described as a "hero."

Officers lined the highway — here, the Brunette Ave overpass — to pay their respect to an officer shot in the line of duty in Abbotsford. (Bill Cook)

On Monday night around 11 p.m. Davidson's body was transferred from Abbotsford to the Royal Columbia Hospital in New Westminster, B.C., under full police escort.

Officers from the Abbotsford Police Department and local RCMP detachments lined the highway to pay their respects.

At the Abbotsford police headquarters, ordinary citizens did the same, lighting candles, placing flowers and leaving handwritten cards outside the station's doors.

Dorreen Paul and her daughter paid their respects to the fallen officer in front of Abbotsford police headquarters. (Chris Corday/CBC)

Dorreen Paul came to the vigil with her four-year-old daughter who she says wants to be a police officer when she grows up. Paul, who was born and raised in the Fraser Valley city, said it was important for them to be there.

"It's the community and he was there to protect us. She wants to be a part of that," she said. "We're sorry about the loss. We'll keep their family in our prayers."

Abbotsford police tweeted their thanks to the many people who stopped by, writing "in the deepest darkness there can be light. We see you. So many of you. Thank you for being there for us."