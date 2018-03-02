The Abbotsford Police Department says one of its own has been handed a conditional sentence for breach of trust.

Christopher Nicholson pleaded guilty to a single count of breach of trust in Sept. 2017, the department said in a release.

On Friday, it said, he was sentenced to a 17-month conditional sentence for that offence.

Abbotsford Police Department Chief Constable Bob Rich called the matter a difficult and lengthy process for his department.

Police say Nicholson remains suspended without pay.