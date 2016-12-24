The Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers, B.C., is looking for a little help to take care of an almost-record 44 orphaned bear cubs who will be wintering at the centre this season.

The centre currently has 43 black bear cubs and one grizzly cub; the record is 45.

Founder Angelika Langen says the refuge has so many cubs this year because of a combination of factors.

"In some areas of B.C., it was a bad berry year this year. There were more animals closer to humans, lots of car accidents that happened which orphaned cubs earlier in the year, " she said.

"We become more known ... and conservation officers know about it and use the facility as alternative management."

The centre doesn't just take in bear cubs.

"We take all mammals," Langen said. "At the moment, we have a little hawk owl that needed some TLC after the cold."

Langen said she's grateful the local community has stepped up to contribute a lot of time and effort into taking care of the animals but she's looking for donations this winter to keep the centre running.

"You have the space and the place to put them and you have people who are willing to put out the time to care for them, but there's still costs," she said.

"Medical costs, food costs, insurance, vehicle to go and do the rescues — it adds up."

