Translink's SeaBuses could one day have some new neighbours docking at their downtown Vancouver terminal.

Earlier this month, the transit authority asked for expressions of interest from private ferry and water taxi services to use the outside berth of the terminal.

"We're always looking for opportunities to expand the reach of the transit system," said TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan.

"So what that means is people from, say, Nanaimo or Victoria, if they operate a commuter boat service, they could bring their boat in there," he said.

TransLink is currently reviewing responses it received to a request for expressions of interest to use the outside berth of the downtown Vancouver SeaBus terminal. (CBC)

Bryan said the request for proposals has now closed, but it was an open bid to any kind of commuter service and could include interested parties wanting to connect to the Sunshine Coast as well.

He says TransLink sees the possibility as a way to increase revenue and ridership.

"It wouldn't affect our SeaBus operation, but it would bring extra passengers who could come and tap in at the station, bringing extra revenue for us and just providing convenience for people," Bryan said.

Island Ferries hopeful for Nanaimo connection

Bryan would not confirm the number of applications TransLink received, other than to say the corporation is now reviewing the proposals.

Island Ferries is hoping to secure a deal with TransLink to use the Vancouver SeaBus terminal as part of its planned Nanaimo to Vancouver route. (Island Ferry Services)

One of the companies that did send in an application is Island Ferries, which has been trying to get a service going from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo for years.

After months of negotiations, the company reached an agreement in the summer with the Nanaimo Port Authority to lease space there and is hoping to have the service running by next summer.

"In order to operate a ferry system, you need two places to berth the ship and you need ships to run back and forth from those two terminals," said spokesperson David Marshall.

"So, having secured a location in Nanaimo, and, with ships on the way, it's very important to us to have a berth in downtown Vancouver to make it all work."

Marshall is hopeful for his company's chances to secure a berth at the SeaBus terminal, since Island Ferries wants to provide a commuter service that would be used by travellers on business or personal trips.

Island Ferries is hoping to begin service from Nanaimo to Vancouver by summer 2018. (Island Ferry Services/Facebook)

He believes the volume of passengers he's hoping to move should make Island Ferries' proposal financially attractive.

"All of those passengers have to provide proof of fares. Obviously, they have to have purchased a fare to arrive at TransLink ... and really what we're proposing is in many respects is an extension of the TransLink system."

Marshall adds Translink came out with its requests for expressions of interest within days of Island Ferries announcing its Nanaimo deal.

Chris Bryan wouldn't say if the timing was connected.

"We just wanted to test the market, see what's out there and see if it's something that might work well with our system."