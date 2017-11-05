When Sharon Hapton planned her 50th birthday party in 2009, she wanted to do something different.

She gathered 30 friends from around Calgary and they made 300 servings of soup for the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter that were delivered the next day.

"From that day on, I knew that we had a very simple mandate and that was to simply nurture and nourish women and children fleeing family violence and domestic abuse with soup," said Hapton, who is the founder and CEO of Soup Sisters.

Soup Sisters now operates in over 20 locations and has made and delivered over a million servings of soup across the country.

"We call it a hug in a bowl and I think it is so absolutely true. That's what we deliver is a hug in a bowl," Hapton told B.C. Almanac host Gloria Macarenko.

Comforting quality

Soup Sisters recipes have become so popular, they just released the third edition of their Soup Sisters Family Cookbook.

"I really believe that every soup has a story ... everybody who submits a recipe has an anecdote or a story or something from their childhood that they remember because of soup."

And Hapton says she sees firsthand the comfort soup can bring.

"We support youth in crisis ... right across the country and one of the things we hear from them most often is 'that reminded me of grandma,'" Hapton said.

"It's the universal comfort food. There's no questions about that."

Tips for making a better soup

Grill or roast your veggies that will go into the soup to enhance the flavour.

"I roast all of my vegetables and it just brings out the deliciousness … you really can't go wrong."

Watch the salt

Hapton says the only thing to watch is how much salt you add in the beginning.

"That's the one thing that you can't retract or fix all that easily."

Follow your heart

"Somebody said to me the other day, 'Well what's the main ingredient?' and I said love ... it is."

Promoting our new cookbook & looking forward to a big soup talk live w/ @CBCGloria Join us @ 12:25 & we'll take calls from souper listeners! pic.twitter.com/7S9MpaVRQ2 — @Soup_Sisters

With files from CBC Radio One's B.C. Almanac.