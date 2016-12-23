The kitchen at the Kelowna Gospel Mission is abuzz Friday afternoon.

The sounds of chopping vegetables on a wooden cutting board and pans coming out of the oven are typical, but this day there is also hearty laughter from the crew that has taken over the kitchen.

Cherie Deneau and the staff of Lake City Casino are serving up dinner tonight for up to 200 clients of the Kelowna Gospel Mission — many of whom live on the streets.

"You know something, it feels nice to be giving something back to the community. I'm sure if you asked anybody here, they'd say the exact same thing," she said.

"We have a great group. We just worked all day and now we're here."

Cherie Deneau and Parm Gounder of Lake City Casino in the Gospel Mission kitchen making chilli dinner for the shelter's clients. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Every Friday in December a local restaurant or business has taken over the kitchen to make a special meal — everything from braised beef to a full turkey dinner.

It's something many of the clients don't get to experience very often, said Gospel Mission kitchen co-ordinator Matthew Reimer.

"They love having the chefs coming here. There's a different variety of food," he said.

"When the chefs come here they step it up a notch and they've got three different courses going on, so the guests love it."

Bruce Vetter is staying in the dorm rooms at the Gospel Mission and he says he's thankful for the generosity of the hotels and restaurants making the 3 course meals for him this December. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

In the Gospel Mission lunchroom, Bruce Vetter sits awaiting the meal.

Vetter is staying in the dorm rooms upstairs as he awaits more permanent housing.

"It's just like going to a restaurant," he said.

This is the third week in a row he's come for the special Friday meal.

"The Eldorado was prime rib, really good. [It was] probably about a $30 meal," he said.

Barry Hill has relied on the Gospel Mission several times during his life and he says it's not often he and others here have a chance to sit down to a 3 course meal like the ones being served this month. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

At another table, Barry Hill smiles as he expresses his gratitude for the meals the chefs are cooking at the shelter.

"Most nights here it's fend for yourself. You all have to get in line [to get your food]," he said.

"But nights like tonight, everyone gets sat down and is served dinner like in a 5-star restaurant and a lot of these people here never experience anything like that."

Hill said he's thankful for this special gift at this time of year — one that warms his belly and his heart.