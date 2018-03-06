Four new routes will be added to TransLink's B-Line by the end of 2019.

TransLink announced the new runs on Tuesday, which stretch along:

Fraser Highway (Surrey Central to Langley Centre)

Main-Marine (Dundarave to Phibbs Exchange in North Vancouver)

41st Avenue (Joyce-Collingwood Station in Vancouver to the University of British Columbia)

Lougheed Highway (Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place in Maple Ridge)

The routes will run 18 hours a day, every 10 minutes at peak times and every 15 minutes during off-peak hours.

"This is a region that embraces transit and is hungry for more service," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

"We've had great success with our existing three B-Line services, but we know there are more ways to make them faster and more frequent as we expand the program to new hours."

Nearly 60 buses will run as part of the fleet.

"We hope the addition of four new B-Line routes with more amenities will make transit a realistic option for more people as we work to improve mobility and livability across Metro Vancouver," Desmond said.

TransLink said it will be consulting with customers and residents for their input on details like stop locations, route adjustments and possible changes to local infrastructure to accommodate the new routes.