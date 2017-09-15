The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating why its 911 service wasn't working for a few hours on Thursday night.

E-Comm, the agency that provides 911 services to Metro Vancouver and other parts of the province, was alerted to the outage at 11:32 p.m.

"Someone attempted to dial 911. They received a fast busy signal so instead called the 10-digit line for B.C. Ambulance Service and the call was managed that way," said Jody Roberston with E-Comm.

A technical glitch may be to blame.

Technicians were able to resolve the problem by 12:45 a.m. on Friday.

The Abbotsford Police Department is moving its 911 services to Vancouver's E-Comm centre. (CBC)

There was no impact on the non-emergency line, and, during the two hour blackout, Abbotsford police say it deployed all its resources to patrol the streets.

"We moved all of our resources into the field, flew the flag around all the neighbourhoods in Abbotsford. In the event a citizen needed assistance, we wanted to be high visibility," said Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police Department.

He said they also notified surrounding police agencies, as well as fire and ambulance, in case they were called to assist.

The police department is working with E-Comm to determine wether any 911 calls went unanswered.

The Abbotsford Police Department currently handles the city's 911 calls.

On the day of the outage, E-Comm was answering calls, as the city will be moving its dispatch over to the agency on Tuesday.

E-Comm said the service interruption was unrelated and Telus is working to determine the cause.

What to do

"It is a very, very, rare occurrence. We have a very robust 911 system through E-comm," said Roberston.

In the unlikely event that 911 is down again, Roberston said to follow these steps:

"Try one more time, and if you don't receive service then ... contact your local non-emergency line. Those operators can process emergency calls that way, and, in the very unlikely event that is impacted as well, make your way to a local hospital or contact a friend."