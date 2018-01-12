An elderly Vancouver man has succumbed to injuries he suffered during an altercation that took place outside Costco's downtown location in December.

According to a release from Vancouver police, an altercation broke out between an 86-year-old man and a 57-year-old man just after 11 a.m. on December 20 on Expo Boulevard.

The older man sustained a head injury during the fight, and never recovered from his injuries.

Vancouver police say a suspect has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2541.