RCMP said Monday afternoon the eight-year-old child that died after falling from a highrise in Burnaby Saturday, fell from a window.

"Investigators do not believe the death is suspicious but rather a tragic incident in which the girl fell from a window," said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar.

‚ÄčThe B.C. Coroners Service and the RCMP are investigating the circumstances that led to the child's death.

A small memorial was placed outside the building in Burnaby where a child fell to its death on Nov. 4, 2017. (Dillon Hogdin/CBC)

On Saturday, officials said the child fell "multiple storeys" from the highrise at 3711 Bartlett Court.

A small memorial, made up of flowers, pictures and a candle was placed outside the building on Sunday.