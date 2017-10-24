A search has been launched for a 73-year-old Nanaimo woman who failed to return home Sunday from mushroom picking.

Bertha Hanson's vehicle was found in a remote area west of the Nanaimo airport, near Timberlands Road and Ninatti Road.

Search and rescue crews, an RCMP helicopter and a canine team are involved in the effort.

Hanson has no known medical conditions, but is not believed to be dressed for an extended stay in the wilderness.

No clothing description is available for Hanson, but she carries a camera in a red Molson Canadian cooler bag.

Ladysmith RCMP have taken over the file.