Northern Health has notified 700 patients and their doctors of "clinically significant" errors in the interpretation of their X-rays, ultrasounds and CT scans at the hospital in Terrace.
But Northern Health has no plans to monitor or track whether those errors end up harming patients.
'We cannot speculate ... as to ... adverse impact'
"We cannot speculate or provide any information as to whether there has been any specific adverse impact," said Northern Health communications officer Eryn Collins in a written statement.
Any follow up is now the responsibility of family physicians, said Collins.
Collins said the corrected radiological results have now been shared with the affected patients' doctors "so that they can determine if a discrepancy resulted in any change in diagnosis or treatment and follow up accordingly."
"We are not privy to those doctor-patient diagnosis and treatment discussions," Collins told CBC News in an email.
700 patients told of 'clinically significant" errors'
The errors came to light after Northern Health asked a team of radiologists from Vancouver General Hospital to take a second look at more than 8,400 images taken by one radiologist over a five month period at Terrace's Mills Memorial Hospital.
Collins says the expert review "resulted in a different interpretation that is considered clinically significant" for 10.3 per cent of the images.
"The radiologist who reread an image came to a different conclusion about what it showed," said Collins.
Northern Health doesn't plan to monitor outcomes
Collins says the results have the potential to alter patient follow up or treatment.
But since imaging tests are just one factor in diagnosis and treatment, "it doesn't necessarily mean there are clinical concerns or adverse health impacts to the individuals affected," said Collins.
The radiologist who misread the images has been on voluntary leave.
A medical advisory committee will now advise Northern Health's board about the individual's future professional practice.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.