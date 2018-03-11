RCMP in Richmond, B.C., are treating the death of a local senior found in the water as suspicious.

Investigators aren't offering many details, but say serious crimes investigators are handling the case because of how the man in his 70s was found.

The clothed victim was found alive in the water just before 8 a.m. PT on Saturday around the 7000 block of Dyke Road.

He received first aid at the scene and then was transported to hospital by paramedics. He was later pronounced dead.

The Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is now investigating the death, along with the BC Coroners' Service.

Police say the victim is not known to them. Investigators are trying to notify his family about the death.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang says the area is popular for cyclists and walkers.

Hwang wants anyone with information to contact police by calling Cpl. Will Howard of the Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 604-278-1212 or by email at Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

People can also submit tips anonymously through Crimestoppers.