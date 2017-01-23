Last November was a bad time for 70-year-old Beverly Edwards-Sawatzky. She had to go into the hospital for a hip replacement and she had to watch Donald Trump win the American presidential election.

"Like many of us, I [followed] the American election and was very concerned about the rhetoric that seemed to have been there," she said to Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

Two days before Trump's inauguration, Edwards-Sawatzky decided she couldn't just sit around feeling sorry for herself and the world. So, she decided to pack up her walker and made the trek to Washington D.C., for the Women's March.

Standing up for beliefs

A selfie of Beverly Edwards-Sawatzky (right) and her friend Alexandra Lapko at the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017.

"When Donald Trump actually was elected, I just thought what can I do to give my small little voice to what I wanted to stand up for," she said.

"So, when I heard of the Women's March and the group of people leaving from Canada I wanted to be part of that."

Edwards-Sawatzky is now back home in Lake Country and says the atmosphere at the march was "amazing."

"The energy was wonderful. It was positive. It was people coming together of all backgrounds, all races, all genders, all gender identities, young and old, families, individuals. It was amazing to be part of it," she said.

"I feel very privileged."

Edwards-Sawatzky says the protests and the activism that have sprung up in the wake of Trump's election remind her of what was going on in the 1960s.

"That is the gift that Donald Trump has given us," she said. "It has mobilized people who say we must speak out for the rights of all human kind and the rights of our beautiful world."

With files from CBC Radio's Daybreak South

For more CBC stories from the Interior of British Columbia visit CBC Kelowna

To listen to to the full interview, click on the audio labeled: 70-year-old Okanagan woman uses walker to march on Washington​