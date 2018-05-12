7 songs that make Vancouver listeners think about their mothers

What song makes you think about your mom?

CBC's On The Coast put the call out ahead of Mother's Day and this is how Vancouver listeners answered.



Only first names were provided by those who wrote in with songs and stories.

1. Mull of Kintyre — Paul McCartney and The Wings

"It has had a soft spot for me since my two-year-old son would dance around the living room in his mother's arms listening to that song.

He's now 28 but I still can't listen to it without remembering those beautiful moments."- Don.

2. Say Hey (I Love You) — Michael Franti & Spearhead

"The song always reminds me of my mom Nona. When I was little she would dance and sing along to this song whenever she heard it." - Emma, 16.

3. Summer Wages —Ian Tyson

"A wonderful memory I have is of summer days, making blackberry jam with her as the record player drifted music into the kitchen. It reminds her of people she knew as a kid growing up on the Sunshine Coast." - Alex.

4. I Still Miss Someone — Johnny Cash

"A very smooth melodic Johnny Cash song that became Mother's favourite" - Dave.

5. I Drove All Night — Celine Dion

"The year my mom passed away, I got a call from my sister who lives in Toronto. She told me I shouldn't waste time in flying from Vancouver.

Upon my arrival at the airport we hopped in a car and drove to Timmins.

The Celine Dion song "I drove all night" played quite a few times during our 10-hour drive so whenever I hear that song, I think of dear mom.

We did make it on time to spend some time with her." - Jo-Anne.

6. My Girl — The Temptations

"My Czech grandmother thought that the refrain of My Girl by the Temptations was actually "Mo-ther" so this song always reminds me of both my Baba and my Mum." - Patsy.

7. You'll Never Walk Alone from Carousel — Rodgers and Hammerstein musical

One evening, while my girls and I were visiting my parents, my mom was watching Josh Groban's Stages performance on PBS.

We sat with her to listen to his baritone sing a variety of well-loved Broadway songs. When he started You'll Never Walk Alone from the musical Carousel, my mom had a reminiscing look in her eyes.

She told us that this was her favourite musical and how much she loved this song.

I will admit to being pretty surprised by this.

That moment has really stuck with me. It has made me become more intentional in getting to know more about my mom's younger years." - Lynda.

With files from On The Coast.