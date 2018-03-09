Two people were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and five more were hurt in a head-on collision in Vancouver Friday morning.
Police said a grey Ford Focus collided with a black Mercedes SUV just over the centre line of the Grandview Highway.
The accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. near Penticton Street.
Grandview Highway has now re-opened.
Grandview Hwy between Nanaimo and Penticton is expected to remain closed until 4:00 this afternoon, following a serious collision Just after 6:00 this morning. Any witnesses are asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012. https://t.co/Vq6DUSKRxF—
@VancouverPD
Four people from the Mercedes and three people from the Ford were taken to hospital.
Police said the 20-year-old male driver of the Ford and his 19-year-old passenger both suffered life-threatening injuries.
A second passenger in the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All are Burnaby residents.
The driver of the Mercedes, a 54-year-old man from Richmond, and his three passengers suffered relatively minor injuries, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.