Two people were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries and five more were hurt in a head-on collision in Vancouver Friday morning.

Police said a grey Ford Focus collided with a black Mercedes SUV just over the centre line of the Grandview Highway.

The accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. near Penticton Street.

Grandview Highway has now re-opened.

Four people from the Mercedes and three people from the Ford were taken to hospital.

Police said the 20-year-old male driver of the Ford and his 19-year-old passenger both suffered life-threatening injuries.

A second passenger in the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All are Burnaby residents.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 54-year-old man from Richmond, and his three passengers suffered relatively minor injuries, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.