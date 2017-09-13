Up to six people were shot at a high school near Spokane, Wash., on Wednesday and a suspect has been taken into custody, police and local media say.

Officers were responding to a shooting at Freeman High School in Rockford, Wash., said a woman at the Spokane Police Department, who declined to say if there had been any injuries or give her name.

The Spokesman-Review newspaper, citing a local hospital spokeswoman, reported that up to six people had been shot.

Nicole Stewart, a spokeswoman for Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital, said that the hospital had received patients but declined to release the number or their conditions.

She said hospital officials would hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide more information.

Local television station KREM, citing a fire chief, said that a suspect had been taken into custody.

Spokane placed all of the schools in the district on lockdown at about 10:30 a.m., following the shooting, but an hour later said on Twitter that it had been lifted.