The District of Mackenzie is planning to tear down its curling rink in order to secure a $5 million grant, but local curlers aren't going down without a fight.

The 4,000-person forestry town nearly 200 kilometers northeast of Prince George, B.C. received the grant money to build a new community hall, but only after promising to have the rink demolished.

Mayor Pat Crook says the decision stems back to a series of public meetings held in 2012 to discuss the community's future.

"A lot of the discussions, including one meeting which had 350 people in it, took place in the curling rink because it wasn't running," he said.

"The society had folded, the club had disappeared ... so they identified the curling club as an ideal spot to have a community hall."

Mayor Pat Crook says Mackenzie's aging recreation centre is in need of replacement. (Google Maps)

The District began applying for grants based on the premise that the rink would be torn down and replaced by a new community hall.

Last year, they received $5 million in funding from the Union of B.C. Municipalities aimed at improving energy efficiency in public buildings.

"By building a new community hall and removing that curling rink ... we're looking at a $50,000 a year in savings cost," Crook explained.

There's a hitch, though: since 2012 curling has made a comeback and local curlers aren't willing to lose their ice.

"It's a very unpopular decision," said curling club president Len Piper.

He acknowledges the sport was dormant for a while, but blamed that on the economic downturn brought on by the closure of local mills.

"Now that the town's rebounding ... sports are growing in Mackenzie again," he said.

The District of Mackenzie estimates the costs of building a new community centre could be as much as $8 million. (District of Mackenzie)

A petition asking that the curling rink not be destroyed has over 1,000 signatures.

Crook says if Mackenzie were to apply for the grant now, it probably wouldn't include the promise of tearing the rink down.

He also said it's unlikely the community will receive any money if they change plans at this point.

He said walking away from $5 million would be tough for any community, and in the meantime the grant will give Mackenzie a new community hall and expanded recreation centre that includes a children's play area.

"It'd be nice to have a curling rink and a new community hall, but going forward that's going to have to be what we do in the future," Crook said.

"They just don't give out $5 million grants everyday."

Piper isn't convinced it's worth $5 million to lose a popular family sport. He worries it could be years or even decades before a new rink would be built.

"Why would the taxpayers of Canada fund a new curling rink when we just tore down an old curling rink?" he asked.

"Basically curling would be dead in Mackenzie if this curling rink is torn down."

